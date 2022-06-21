Below are standings ending through June 16 games for the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League for the 2022 spring.
Game are played at various venues throughout Northern Virginia. Standings will be updated every week or so at https://sungazette.news. For information about the league, call Dave at 703-663-7881.
American Conference: Springfield Silver 17-5, Arlington Gold 15-7, Alexandria Red 15-9, Oakton Green 13-9, Fairfax Light Blue 14-10, Alexandria Dark Green 13-11, Vienna Orange 11-11, Alexandria Maroon 11-15, Alexandria Black 8-14, Fairfax Royal Blue 6-16, Springfield Navy Blue 3-19,
National Conference: Reston Green 17-9, Gainseville Silver 14-12, Fairfax Red 12-14, Fairfax Royal Blue 12-14, Springfield Maroon 12-14, Oak Hill Light Blue 11-15.
Continental Conference: The Haymarket Royal Blue 20-3-1, Springfield Orange 19-5, Reston Silver 13-8-1, Fairfax Navy Blue 12-9-1, Reston Maroon 13-10-1, Fairfax Light Blue 8-10-4, Lake Ridge Green 6-13-1, Vienna Gold 4-17-3, Great Falls Red 1-21.
