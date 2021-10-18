Below are standings ending Oct. 15 for teams in the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League for the 2021 fall season.
Games are played at various venues throughout Northern Virginia.
For more information about the league, visit www.nvss.org or call Dave at 703-663-7881.
National Conference: Oak Hill Light Blue 11-7, Springfield Maroon 11-7, Fairfax Red 11-9, Reston Green 10-10, Fairfax Royal Blue 5-15.
American Conference: Oakton Green 20-4, Vienna Orange 17-7, Fairfax Light Blue 16-8, Arlington Gold 13-11, Alexandria Dark Green 12-12, Springfield Silver 11-13, Vienna Royal Blue 9-14-1, Alexandria Black 8-15-1, Alexandria Maroon 8-16, Springfield Navy Blue 5-19.
Continental Conference: Great Falls Red 19-5, Fairfax Navy Blue 16-7-1, Reston Maroon 16-8, Reston Silver 12-11-1, Vienna Gold 10-14, Lake Ridge Green 8-13-2, Fairfax Light Blue 7-17, Oakton Orange 5-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.