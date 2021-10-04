Below are standings ending Oct. 1 for teams in the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League for the 2021 fall season.
Games are played at various venues throughout Northern Virginia.
For more information about the league, visit www.nvss.org or call Dave at 703-663-7881.
National Conference: Fairfax Red 6-4, Oak Hill Light Blue 6-4, Reston Green 7-5, Springfield Maroon 5-5, Fairfax Royal Blue 4-10.
American Conference: Oakton Green 12-2, Fairfax Light Blue 10-4, Vienna Orange 10-4, Arlington Gold 8-6, Springfield Silver 7-7, Alexandria Dark Green 6-8, Alexandria Black 5-8-1, Springfield Navy Blue 4-10, Alexandria Maroon 4-10, Vienna Royal Blue 3-10-1.
Continental Conference: Great Falls Red 11-3, Reston Maroon 10-4, Fairfax Navy Blue 8-5-1, Vienna Gold 6-8, Reston Silver 6-8, Lake Ridge Green 5-7-1, Oakton Orange 4-9, Fairfax Light Blue 4-10.
