Below are standings ending April 14 for the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League for the 2022 spring season.
Game are played at various venues throughout Northern Virginia. Standings will be updated every week or so at https://sungazette.news. For information about the league, call Dave at 703-663-7881.
American Conference: Vienna Orange 2-0, Alexandria Maroon 2-0, Springfield Silver 2-0, Arlington Gold 1-1, Springfield Navy Blue 1-1, Fairfax Light Blue 1-1, Oakton Green 1-0, Alexandria Dark Green 0-2, Fairfax Royal Blue 0-2, Alexandria Black 0-2, Alexandria Red 0-0.
National Conference: Reston Green 2-0, Gainseville Silver 2-0, Oak Hill Light Blue 1-1, Springfield Maroon 1-1, Fairfax Royal Blue 0-2, Fairfax Red 0-2.
Continental Conference: Springfield Orange 2-0, Haymarket Royal Blue 2-0, Reston Silver 1-0-1, Fairfax Navy Blue 1-0-1, Lake Ridge Green 0-1-1, Great Falls Red 0-0.
