Below are the final regular-season standings ending Oct. 22 for teams in the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League for the 2021 fall season. The playoffs are next.
Softball games in the league are played at various venues throughout Northern Virginia.
For more information about the league, visit www.nvss.org or call Dave at 703-663-7881.
National Conference: Springfield Maroon 13-9, Fairfax Red 12-10, Reston Green 12-10, Oak Hill Light Blue 12-10, Fairfax Royal Blue 7-17.
American Conference: Oakton Green 24-4, Vienna Orange 21-7, Fairfax Light Blue 18-10, Arlington Gold 16-12, Alexandria Dark Green 114-14, Springfield Silver 12-14, Vienna Royal Blue 11-16-1, Alexandria Black 8-17-1, Alexandria Maroon 8-20, Springfield Navy Blue 5-23.
Continental Conference: Great Falls Red 23-5, Fairfax Navy Blue 18-9-1, Reston Maroon 17-11, Reston Silver 16-11-1, Vienna Gold 13-15, Lake Ridge Green 9-16-2, Fairfax Light Blue 8-20, Oakton Orange 5-22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.