Below are standings ending April 21 for the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League for the 2022 spring season.
Game are played at various venues throughout Northern Virginia. Standings will be updated every week or so at https://sungazette.news. For information about the league, call Dave at 703-663-7881.
American Conference: Alexandria Maroon 4-0, Springfield Silver 4-0, Vienna Orange 3-1, Oakton Green 3-1, Fairfax Light Blue 2-2, Arlington Gold 1-3, Alexandria Dark Green 1-3, Springfield Navy Blue 1-3, Alexandria Black 1-3, Fairfax Royal Blue 0-2, Alexandria Red 0-2.
National Conference: Reston Green 4-0, Springfield Maroon 3-1, Gainseville Silver 2-2, Fairfax Royal Blue 2-2, Oak Hill Light Blue 1-3, Fairfax Red 0-4.
Continental Conference: Haymarket Royal Blue 4-0, Springfield Orange 3-1, Fairfax Navy Blue 2-1-1, Reston Silver 2-1-1, Lake Ridge Green 2-1-1, Reston Maroon 1-3, Fairfax Light Blue 0-2, Great Falls Red 0-2, Vienna Gold 0-3-1.
