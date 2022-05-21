Below are standings ending through May 19 games for the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League for the 2022 spring season.
Game are played at various venues throughout Northern Virginia. Standings will be updated every week or so at https://sungazette.news. For information about the league, call Dave at 703-663-7881.
American Conference: Springfield Silver 9-1, Oakton Green 8-4, Alexandria Red 7-5, Arlington Gold 8-6, Alexandria Maroon 8-6, Alexandria Dark Green 6-6, Fairfax Light Blue 6-6, Vienna Orange 6-6, Fairfax Royal Blue 4-8, Alexandria Black 3-7, Springfield Navy Blue 1-11.
National Conference: Springfield Maroon 10-4, Reston Green 10-4, Gainseville Silver 8-6, Fairfax Red 5-9, Fairfax Royal Blue 5-9, Oak Hill Light Blue 4-10.
Continental Conference: Haymarket Royal Blue 10-2, Fairfax Navy Blue 9-4-1, Springfield Orange 8-4, Reston Maroon 8-4, Reston Silver 6-5-1, Fairfax Light Blue 4-6-2, Lake Ridge Green 4-7-
