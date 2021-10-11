Below are standings ending Oct. 8 for teams in the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League for the 2021 fall season.
Games are played at various venues throughout Northern Virginia.
For more information about the league, visit www.nvss.org or call Dave at 703-663-7881.
National Conference: Oak Hill Light Blue 9-5, Springfield Maroon 10-6, Fairfax Red 9-7, Reston Green 8-8, Fairfax Royal Blue 4-14.
American Conference: Oakton Green 16-4, Fairfax Light Blue 15-5, Vienna Orange 14-6, Arlington Gold 11-9, Springfield Silver 10-10, Alexandria Dark Green 9-11, Alexandria Black 8-11-1, Vienna Royal Blue 6-13-1, Alexandria Maroon 6-14, Springfield Navy Blue 4-16.
Continental Conference: Great Falls Red 16-4, Reston Maroon 14-6, Fairfax Navy Blue 12-7-1, Reston Silver 11-8-1, Lake Ridge Green 7-10-2, Vienna Gold 7-13, Oakton Orange 5-14, Fairfax Light Blue 5-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.