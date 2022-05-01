Below are standings ending April 27 for the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League for the 2022 spring season.
Game are played at various venues throughout Northern Virginia. Standings will be updated every week or so at https://sungazette.news. For information about the league, call Dave at 703-663-7881.
American Conference: Springfield Silver 6-0, Vienna Orange 5-1, Alexandria Maroon 4-2, Oakton Green 4-2, Arlington Gold 3-3, Alexandria Dark Green 2-4, Fairfax Light Blue 2-4, Fairfax Royal Blue 1-3, Springfield Navy Blue 1-3, Alexandria Red 1-3, Alexandria Black 1-5,
National Conference: Reston Green 6-0, Springfield Maroon 4-2, Gainseville Silver 3-3, Fairfax Royal Blue 3-3, Oak Hill Light Blue 1-5, Fairfax Red 1-5.
Continental Conference: Haymarket Royal Blue 6-0, Springfield Orange 5-1, Reston Silver 2-1-1, Reston Maroon 3-3, Lake Ridge Green 2-3-1, Fairfax Navy Blue 2-3-1, Great Falls Red 0-2, Vienna Gold 0-3-1, Fairfax Light Blue 0-4.
