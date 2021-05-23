Below are standings through May 21 action for teams in the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League for the 2021 spring season.
Games are played at various venues throughout Northern Virginia.
For more information about the league, visit www.nvss.org or call Dave at (703) 524-5576.
National Conference: Fairfax Red 3-0-1, Springfield Maroon, 2-1-1, Oak Hill Light Blue 2-2, Gainesville Silver 2-2, Reston Green 1-2-1, Fairfax Royal Blue 0-3-1.
American Conference: Fairfax Light Blue 6-1-1, Vienna Royal Blue 6-2, Springfield Navy Blue 5-3, Springfield Silver 5-3, Vienna Orange 4-2-2, Alexandria Maroon 4-4, Alexandria Dark Green 3-5, Arlington Gold 2-5-1, Alexandria Black 2-6, Oakton Green 1-7.
Continental Conference: Fairfax Light Blue 7-1, Fairfax Navy Blue 5-2-1, Great Falls Red 5-3, Reston Maroon 5-3, Lake Ridge Green 3-4-1, Vienna Gold 2-4-1, Oakton Orange 2-5, Reston Silver 0-7-1.
