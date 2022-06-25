Below are standings ending through June 22 games for the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League for the 2022 spring.
Game are played at various venues throughout Northern Virginia. Standings will be updated every week or so at https://sungazette.news. For information about the league, call Dave at 703-663-7881.
American Conference: Springfield Silver 19-5, Arlington Gold 16-9, Alexandria Red 17-9, Oakton Green 13-9, Fairfax Light Blue 15-11, Alexandria Dark Green 14-12, Vienna Orange 12-12, Alexandria Maroon 12-16, Alexandria Black 8-16, Fairfax Royal Blue 6-18, Springfield Navy Blue 4-20,
National Conference: Reston Green 19-9, Fairfax Red 14-14, Fairfax Royal Blue 14-14, Gainseville Silver 14-14, Springfield Maroon 12-16, Oak Hill Light Blue 11-17.
Continental Conference: The Haymarket Royal Blue 22-3-1, Springfield Orange 21-5, Reston Silver 13-8-1, Fairfax Navy Blue 14-9-1, Reston Maroon 15-10-1, Fairfax Light Blue 8-12-4, Lake Ridge Green 6-15-1, Vienna Gold 4-19-3, Great Falls Red 1-23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.