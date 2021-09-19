Below are standings ending Sept. 17 for teams in the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League for the 2021 fall season.
Games are played at various venues throughout Northern Virginia.
For more information about the league, visit www.nvss.org or call Dave at (703) 524-5576.
National Conference: Fairfax Red 3-1-0, Oak Hill Light Blue 4-2, Springfield Maroon 2-2, Reston Green 2-2, Fairfax Royal Blue 1-5.
American Conference: Oakton Green 5-1, Fairfax Light Blue 5-1, Vienna Orange 4-2, Arlington Gold 3-3, Springfield Navy Blue 3-3, Alexandria Black 3-3, Vienna Royal Blue 2-4, Alexandria Dark Green 2-4, Springfield Silver 2-4, Alexandria Maroon 0-2.
Continental Conference: Great Falls Red 5-1, Reston Maroon 5-1, Lake Ridge Green 4-2, Vienna Gold 4-2, Fairfax Navy Blue 3-3, Oakton Orange 1-5, Fairfax Light Blue 1-5, Reston Silver 1-5.
