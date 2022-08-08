The three tournament champions of the Northern Virginia Senior Softball league playoffs for the summer season were the Alexandria Red from the American Conference, the Oak Hill Light Blue from the National Conference and the Haymarket Royal Blue of the Continental Conference.
Haymarket was the only champion of the three to win both the tournament and regular-season titles. The Royal Blue amassed a 34-1-1 regular-season mark.
The Alexandria Red placed second with a 29-13 record during the regular season in the American Conference.
The Oak Hill Light Blue were fifth with a 21-22 mark in the National Conference during the regular season.
The playoffs end the summer season for the NVSS. The fall campaign begins in September.
For information about the league, call (703) 663-7881.
