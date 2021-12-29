The Washington-Liberty Generals (3-5) lost their first two boys basketball games of the George Long Holiday Hoops tournament at Wakefield High School.
The Generals, who were without three key players because of COVID issues, lost to the Madison Warhawks, 79-61, in the first round of the eight-team high-school event, then fell to South County, 50-48, in the second. Washington-Liberty is scheduled to play a final game today at 1 p.m. against Theodore Roosevelt.
In the loss to Madison, Faris Webber scored 19 points, had eight rebounds and three steals. Brian Weiser scored 11 and had three rebounds and Matthew Evangelista also scored 11.
Against South County, James McIntyre scored 26, Webber had six points and Evanselista four.
The Generals had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds but missed two short shots.
