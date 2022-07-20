The Shouse Village Sharks ended up 2-3 in Division 13 of the Northern Virginia Swimming League.
Shouse Village defeated the Rolling Valley Dolphins, 213.5-206.5, in its final meet to finish in a tie for third.
Double race-winners for Shouse were William Bouharoun, Edward Coleman, Amelia Erwin and Max Thompson, who broke his own team record again this season in the 11-12 boys 50 butterfly with a time of 28.57.
The victory was the team's second in a row and an improvement over a 1-4 mark in the same division last summer.
