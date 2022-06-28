Max Thompson of the Shouse Village Sharks set two new Northern Virginia Swimming League records in yards by winning two boys age 11-12 races during a June 25 road meet against the Holmes Run Acres Hurricanes in Falls Church.
Thompson first set a new mark of 28.04 in the 50-yard backstroke, breaking the old mark of 28.36 set in 2005. Next, he set a new record in the 50-yard butterfly with a time of 26.17. The old mark of 26.31 was set in 2014.
Thompson won each race easily. The second-place time in the back was 35.37 and in the fly was 33.0.
Thompson also swam on two relays in the meet, helping the 11-12 boys medley finish first and the mixed-age freestyle placed second.
Shouse (0-2) lost the meet to Holmes Run Acres (2-0) by a 212-205 score.
There are both yard and meter pools in the Northern Virginia Swimming League. A week earlier in the Sharks’ opening meet of the season, Thompson won the boys 11-12 breaststroke and butterfly races in a metered pool
