With 19 different individual winners and nine first-place relay finishes, the visiting Shouse Village Sharks evened their record at 1-1 the morning of June 26 with a 256-155 victory over Kings Ridge Swim Club.
Double race winners for Shouse Village in the Division 13 Northern Virginia Swimming League meet were Mia Frankliln, Grace Riihimaki, Elliot Rhines, Ben Phillips, Ryan Sribar and Maxwell Thompson.
Single race winners for the Sharks were Emha Franklin, Fay Amirullah, Meave Williams, Stella Thompson, Quinn Riihimaki, Edward Coleman, William Bouharoun, Tristan Redfern, Declan Redfern, Sam Rhines, Trevor Sribar and Kyle Armstrong.
Shouse Village hosts Forest Hollow (1-1) in its next meet July 3 at 9 a.m. The Sharks lost to Mansion House (1-1) in their opening meet, leaving them tied for second place in the division.
