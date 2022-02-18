Led by a couple of jumpers, high-school athletes from Arlington in six events won individual titles at the recent 6D North Region girls and boys indoor track and field championships.
In boys pole vaulting, Justin Delgado of the Wakefield Warriors finished first with a winning jump of 11 feet, 6 inches. This season marks only the second that pole vaulting has been allowed in Arlington County Schools.
Delgado was second a year ago in the region meet with a jump of 11-6.
Delgado also placed fourth in the boys 55-hurdles race at this season’s region meet.
Zemeron Bein for the Washington-Liberty Generals won the boys region high-jump crown with a leap of 5-10. Bein had a busy meet, also placing fifth in the triple jump and eighth in the long jump.
Also having a busy meet on the girls side was the Yorktown Patriots’ Victorie Klepetkova. She won the high jump at 5-4 and was fifth in the 55 hurdles.
Yorktown’s Anna Macon Corcoran set a meet record in winning the girls 1,000-meter run in 2:51.37.
The other two individual champions were Yorktown’s Owen McArdle in the boys 3,200 (9:19.68) and Wakefield’s Nadim Abdu in the boys 1,000 (2:30.66). McArdle ran on Yorktown’s second-place 4x800 relay.
Yorktown finished third in the boys team competition, also led by a second place from Jackson Birdseye in the 55 dash, fourths from Jack Bocher (1,000) and Bennett Lamb (1,600), a fifth by Jack Levine (3,200) and a sixth by Lucas Keith (1,600).
The Wakefield boys finished fifth, with William Madden placing fourth in the shot put.
The W-L boys won the previous Liberty District meet, then were ninth in the region, as Jonah Friedman helped lead the way with a third in the region shot put and Jackson Broadwell a sixth in the 55 hurdles, an eighth in the triple jump and a 10th in the long jump.
Also for the W-L boys, Erik Bird finished seventh in the 1,000, Kian Thomasbeer eighth in the 55 dash and ninth in the long jump and a ninth in the 55 dash by Jonathan Goeke.
Helping to lead the sixth-place Yorktown girls were seconds by de Alma Evuna Eki in the 55 dash and 300 dash and a fifth in the 1,600 from Sofia Sheldon.
For the Washington-Liberty girls, Karenna Keane was fourth in the 3,200, Clara Grimmelbein sixth in the triple jump, Ella Kaplan sixth in the 500, Rachel Mulvaney seventh in the 1,600, Alena Topchy eighth in the long jump and Scarlett Smith eighth in the triple jump and 10th in the long jump.
The Wakefield girls were led by a third in the high jump from Kathryn Coggins, a seventh in the 1,000 by Elizabeth Coe and an eighth in the 3,200 from Brianna Breyault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.