The Arlington Sports Hall of Fame recently selected its six newest members, adding to the 50 athletes, coaches and contributors who have been inducted since the organizations founding in 1958.
The six inductees are Kristy Burch Bergman, Alfred Forman, Charles “Chuck” Harris, Jesse Meeks, Bill Murray and Mary Denise White.
The 2020 induction banquet is slated to be Sept. 9 at the Arlington Knights of Columbus Hall.
Kristy Burch Bergmann (Bishop O’Connell High School, class of 1986): Burch Bergman was a dominating softball pitcher in the 1980s and in college at Miami of Ohio University.
At O’Connell, she finished her senior year with a 0.38 earned run average and 171 strikeouts in 111 innings. In college, Burch Bergmann was a two-time all-conference player, graduating with 18 single-season and career records. She is a member of the Hall of Fame at both schools.
As a teacher in Arlington, Burch Bergmann was chosen Teacher of the Year at Key Elementary School in 2019. She also gives pitching lessons locally.
Alfred Forman (Washington-Lee High School, class of 1967): Forman, who died in 2014, was a standout four-sport athlete at W-L, then worked for Arlington Parks and Recreation Department for more than 25 years as a sports coordinator for the Langston-Brown Community Center.
He organized athletic teams, including basketball and softball. His youth basketball teams won more than 10 county championships. Forman also was an avid official and served as a member of the Eastern Board of Officials and the National Federation of State High School Associations Football Rules Committee, and as a member of the Arlington Sports Commission. Forman coordinated the Halls Hill Turkey Bowl for 40 years. He died in 2014.
The late Charles “Chuck” Harris was a member of the Virginia chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. He coached at Yorktown, Wakefield and Bishop O’Connell high school over a span of five decades.
His Yorktown teams won eight district championships in the 1960s and 1970s. Overall, his teams had four top-three finishes at the state tournament.
Harris also served as president of both the Northern Virginia Wrestling Coaches Association and Northern Virginia Wrestling Officials Association. Harris died in 2014 at age 95.
Jesse Meeks was a long-time high-school gymnastics, football, track, tennis, golf and basketball coach in Arlington. His greatest success came at Yorktown High, where his boys gymnastics teams won eight state titles from 1963 to 1973. Meeks was a member of the Virginia High School League’s rules committee and was instrumental in developing gymnastics as a varsity sport.
He also was the first head football coach at Yorktown, compiling an 85-63-7 record. Meek’s best Yorktown teams were from 1967 to 1970, when his squad won two district titles in 1967 and 1968 and then finished 9-1 in 1970.
Meeks died last year at age 92.
William (Bill) Murray (Washington-Lee High School, class of 1966): Murray excelled in baseball and football at W-L before heading to Randolph-Macon College, where his baseball team was declared co-national champion.
Murray is a recent inductee into the W-L and Randolph-Macon Athletic Hall of Fames. He has been an Arlington baseball coach and administrator for decades, particularly with Babe Ruth.
Murray has served as chair of the Arlington Sports Commission and co-created the Arlington Sports Foundation. He currently is the president of the Better Sports Club of Arlington, and was its 2012 Sportsman of the Year.
Mary Denise White was a founder of the Arlington Women’s Soccer League in 1977, has coached youth girls teams to great success at state, national and international competitions. At age 51, she began to compete in running events at the local and national levels. She has set records at the Northern Virginia Senior Games in sprints for her age group, and has been ranked in the top-10 nationally for the 50, 100 and 200-meter distances
The Masters soccer team she plays for has earned national recognition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.