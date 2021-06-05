Even professional players over the years have struggled with the difficult 17th hole on the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm golf course in Bethesda.
But not 11-year-old Delaney Raptis.
On the afternoon of Saturday, May 22, the sixth-grader at Haycock Elementary School made a hole-in-one on that par-3 setup that requires a shot over water. Raptis was playing from the women’s tees from about 121 yards and hit hybrid 4-iron. There was no wind.
The ball landed short of the hole about mid-green and rolled into the cup. The ace was the first at the hole since October and a first for Raptis.
Raptis is the youngest female golfer to have made a hole-in-one at the club since records have been kept.
“After I hit my tee shot, I thought, ‘that one is not going into the water,’ ” Raptis said. “The ball was going straight for the hole, and I couldn’t take my eyes off it. When the ball disappeared right by the hole, I exclaimed, ‘Oh, gosh, I think it went in.’ I ran over to the green and looked down in the hole, and there it was, my pink golf ball. My heart leaped up high in my chest and my vision blurred as tears came to my eyes. I could not believe it.”
Raptis has been playing golf for about five years, more seriously of late and has been taking regular lessons. She plays once or twice per week, and currently competes in the PGA Junior League. She has played in several matches this year against other area teams.
Raptis is in the McLean High School pyramid of Fairfax County Schools.
The 17th hole at the TPC Potomac course often is ranked as one of the most difficult, because of the water hazard, when professional tournaments were played on the course.
