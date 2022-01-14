There are 36 girls and boys players from the Arlington Soccer Association who were recently named to the Virginia Youth Soccer Association’s Olympic Development Program state pool for 2022.
The state’s pool identifies players who exhibit the skill, character and work ethic to train and compete at the highest levels. Players selected to the state pool were chosen from five district pools, after evaluations made during seven training sessions.
The state level program has additional opportunities and is the avenue for further advancement to participate in the Olympic Development Program East Region Pool and ultimately the U.S. National Team in each age group. The opportunities vary by age group to include tournaments, the Spring International Tour and the East Region Olympic Development Program championships.
Boys chosen from the Arlington Soccer Association in the 2005 age group are Tyler Fotti, Jack Garwood and Noah Gropper.
Braydon Fahle was chosen from the 2006 age group.
Boys from the 2007 group are Darragh Cahill, Emmet Hand, Zachary Kumar and Daniel Lee.
Boys in 2008 are Brice Hardt and Neev Shahbazi.
Boys in 2009 are Dev Agarwal, Felix Gomez, Charles Griffith, Tyler Guerrero, Marco Gutierrez, Ian Hand, Charles Lorenz, Conor Meeke, Henry Owen, Aaham Sahu, Oliver Saltiel and Adam Slater.
Boys in 2010 are Nicholas Bosco, Cole Hardt, Elijah Lee, Charles Price and Benjamin Viser.
The one girl in the 2005 age group was Madeleine Hurowitz.
In 2007 was Jessica Talotta.
In 2009 are Isabella Johnson, Halle Thomas and Reese Waterhouse.
In 1010 are Julia Crump, Amelia Davenport, Giliana Ruie and Emery Stover.
