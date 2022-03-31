For years, Meagan Kalchbrenner has been coaching boys youth soccer teams. Not unusual for a mom and a woman in these times, but not necessarily the norm.
Recently the Arlington resident and mother of three was recognized for coaching the sport by being named the Boys Recreation National Coach of the Year by U.S. Youth Soccer. Kalchbrenner was recognized at a recent banquet in Kansas City.
A full-time fourth-grade school teacher at Jamestown Elementary School, Kalchbrenner has been a coach for years in the Potomac Kiwanis soccer, which is part of the Arlington Soccer Association. In addition, Kalchbrenner plays soccer in the Arlington Women’s Soccer League for the Vantage.
