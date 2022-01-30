Former Oakton High School soccer standout Ted Ku-DiPietro recently signed a two-year contract with the D.C. United organization.
As a result, Ku-DiPietro becomes the 17th local signee in United history. He signed a two-year deal through 2023, with options in 2024 and 2025.
The 19-year-old midfielder played for the Arlington Soccer Association before and after high school. He has spent the last two years with the Loudoun United team, when he signed a United Soccer League professional contract in 2020.
“We’ve been impressed with Ted over the last two seasons,” D.C. United general manager Lucy Rushton said. “He has made great strides as a player since joining Loudoun United, and we’re excited to see him continue to develop with our first team. He has the unique ability to break lines with the ball at his feet and covers a lot of ground in the midfield.”
Since making his professional debut, Ku-DiPietro has made 48 appearances. He has scored nine goals and recorded four assists in 3,429 minutes.
“Ted has grown and developed as a player during his time with Loudoun United,” said Loudoun United general manager Stewart Mairs. “He gained valuable professional minutes over the last two years and we’re looking forward to his continued maturation.”
In 2018, Ku-DiPietro helped lead the Arlington Soccer Association 2002 Red Boys to a U.S. Youth Soccer 16-under national championship.
He is the second Arlington Soccer Association alum in the last seven months to sign a homegrown deal with D.C. United. Last July, Jeremy Garay became the 16th local signing.
For the Oakton High team, Ku-DiPietro was a Virginia High School League first-team all-state selection one season at the school. He also was chosen first-team all-Concorde District and first-team all-6D North Region.
