Two college soccer players from high schools in the Sun Gazette coverage areas recently helped their teams win NCAA championships at the Division III levels.
Potomac School graduate Steve Yeonas was a starting junior forward on the men’s national-champion Connecticut College team. Yeonas started all 23 games this fall, scoring five goals (three game-winners), having two assists and taking 34 shots. He scored two goals in one game.
In the NCAA title match, won in penalty kicks by Connecticut College, Yeonas made the first of those kicks. In the team’s semifinal victory, the McLean resident netted the game-winning goal on a diving header.
For his performance, Yeonas was a first-team all-conference selection.
In his sophomore season at Connecticut College, Yeonas scored six goals and had three assists.
At the Potomac School, Yeonas was an all-conference, all-state player and four-year starter in soccer, and he also was a member of a boys state-championship tennis team.
Madison High School graduate Anna Bookstaver played for the Division III national -champion Christopher Newport University women’s team.
Bookstaver, a sophomore forward, played in eight games with one goal and two assists and she took two shots.
She played on multiple winning teams at Madison.
