Led by the productive hitting of the Madison Warhawks, Marshall Statesmen, McLean Highlanders and Potomac School Panthers, there has been a barrage of scoring in girls high-schol softball action during the early season.
All four teams were undefeated when the week began, with Madison standing 4-0.
The Warhawks defeated Chantilly, 22-10, in a recent contest behind 11 hits and 17 third-inning runs.
Through four games, Madison is averaging 14.5 runs per game, with its lowest single-game total being 10.
In the win over Chantilly, Ayla Condill had three hits and three RBIs Graciela Dominguez had two hits and three RBI and Katelynn Park and Katrina Swan each had two hits.
In a 12-4 win over Oakton, Park homered and had four RBI and two hits, Dominguez, Condill and Rome Castro each added two hits, and Swan had a hit and two RBI.
Park pitched a complete game, with eight strikeouts.
Marshall blanked Justice, 17-0, routed Jefferson, 16-3, then downed Lewis, 24-12, in its first three games, amassing a total of 46 hits, including 20 against Lewis.
Sela Scheinman, Emily Manifor, Ruby Stewart, Carmen Musallam, Jasmin Martinez and Emily Howell have been among Marshall’s top hitters. Scheinman belted two homers against Jefferson, with five RBI. Manifor had two doubles and a triple in that contest and drove in four runs. Martinez had three hits and Musaliam homered.
In the win over Lewis, Musallam and Alexi Martinez each had three hits and four RBI and Jasmin Martinez added two hits and three RBI. Scheinman, Stewart, Howell and Alexandra Sarnovsky all had two hits.
Howell and Kylie Henigan have done the pitching for Marshall.
McLean blanked Yorktown, 16-0, and topped Lake Braddock, 8-4, in recent games.
Rylee Schaar, Gabby Colder and Lily Brumbaugh each had two hits against Braddock and Willa Steeg had two RBI.
Colder was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts.
Against Yorktown, Colder, Brumbaugh (three RBI), Elena Socknat, Tyler Staats and Macey Johnson (three RBI) each had two hits. Rachel Longo had one hit.
Colder was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and no walks.
Potomac School won its first three games by lopsided scores of 17-0, 16-0 and 14-0 scores.
The Flint Hill Huskies have a 16-1 victory to their credit during the early season.
* In other softball news, the Langley Saxons began the week with a 3-1 record, including a 3-2 victory over the Washington-Liberty Generals with pitcher Olivia Kim striking out 15 and walking just one to get the win. She also had two hits, including a triple and an RBI.
Alden Miller and Sarah Semko had hits.
In another game, Langley downed Herndon, 6-1, with Kim getting the win, fanning 17 with three walks. She allowed three hits.
Kim homered and had two hits and Miller doubled and had two hits. Kira Lentz stole three bases. Brooke Siegal had a hit and two RBI. Reese Torres, Charlotte Loving and Adelaide Loving each had one hit.
In Langley’s highest scoring game of the season, the Saxons lost to Westfield, 12-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.