For the first time in almost two years, the defending 6D North Region Tournament champion Langley Saxons girls softball team returned to action. The 2020 spring season was canceled because of the pandemic.
Langley had last played in the 2019 Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state tournament semifinals.
So in their long-awaited 2021 season opener, Langley topped Centreville, 4-2, behind nine hits and Olivia Kim’s six-hit complete game on the mound. She struck out eight and walked four, allowing two earned runs.
With the bat, Caroline Amano-Dolan had three hits (double) and two RBI, Kira Lentz and Adelaide Loving each added two hits, Charlotte Loving and Alden Miller each doubled, Reese Torres had a sacrifice fly and Kim had an RBI.
* In a wild and long girl softball game, the host McLean Highlanders nipped the Westfield Bulldogs, 16-15. McLean won in walk-off fashion by scoring two runs in the bottom of the 18th inning of a game that lasted 3 hours and 36 minutes, ending at 10:06 p.m.
There were 39 hits in the contest, with Westfield having 22. There only were five extra-base hits, including one home run. There were 12 walks, with McLean batters striking out just twice.
The teams combined for stranding 25 runners, Westfield leaving 15.
There were 333 pitches thrown and 18 different players had hits.
* The Madison Warhawks blanked W.T. Woodson, 10-0, in their season girls softball opener as Katelynn Park threw a one-hitter in the five-inning contest with eight strikeouts and five walks.
With the bat for Madison, Anna Mack doubled, tripled had three hits and two RBI; Rome Castro had two hits and one RBI; and Park, Lauren Oskuie and Graciela Dominquez homered. Ayla Condill had a hit, three RBI and two stolen bases.
