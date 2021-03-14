With so many varsity high-school sporting events – like previous basketball contests and now football games– being streamed online these days, that means announcers are sometimes used for such broadcasts.
Some action is broadcast without any play-by-play. That isn’t a bad thing, as long as the scoreboard is always there for viewers to see somewhere on the screen.
Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case. Visible scoreboards should be a top priority.
To those in charge of such streams, get that issue rectified as soon as possible. There’s nothing more frustrating than watching a game and not knowing the score or time remaining.
As for announcers? The talent – that word is used loosely – is all over the place with so many more opportunties right now. Some are very good, but many are completely inexperienced, as they are winging it for the first time.
Some announcers are hard to understand because they don’t enunciate clearly and don’t pass along the most important details. Another mistake is they speak way too fast, especially when becoming excited over a positive home-team play.
Often, student announcers are being used. There is certainly a lot of excitement in those cases, and that is a good thing. Some are OK and pretty good, although young announcers often try too hard to impress with their knowledge and become name-droppers a bit.
Here’s a hint to all. It’s simple. Give clear and important details first and foremost, and don’t yell into the microphone when something exciting occurs. Nobody can understand anything when that happens.
Also, keep opinions, second-guessing and dropping of names to oneself. completely silent. Just relay the important information and facts in a clear manner, and give the as often as possible, please.
