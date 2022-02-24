With the exception of the Virginia High School League state competitions, where such expressions of jubilations have not been permitted, public-school swimming and diving teams traditionally celebrate winning indoor district and region championships with a big group victory splash of jumping into whatever pool is hosting the event.
Private-school teams celebrate in the same manner.
Such occasions are neat and fun traditions. They are kind of similar to high-school baseball teams dog piling near the pitcher’s mound – without the water – after winning a title.
At those big swim and dive meets, there are usually two such celebrations, one for the girls team and another for the boys.
That was not the case at this season’s 6D North Region meet. The Yorktown Patriots won both the girls and boys crowns. So instead of two big splashes, the two teams joined and waited to make one big plop party at the Oak Marr RECenter pool in Oakton. The teams leaped into the water to celebrate at the same time, swimmers, divers, coaches, and all.
Sometimes even administrators have joined the fun. Madison High School principal Greg Hood partook in such a splash party at the same Oak Marr pool a few seasons ago when the Madison girls won a regional crown.
It’s all in good fun and a harmless tradition that teams should be allowed to enjoy. Wish the VHSL also would allow for such fun, but the organization airs on the side of caution.
Along those lines, at this past weekend’s many area high-school district tournament championship basketball games – with COVID concerns still an issue – not all winning teams were permitted to partake in the victory tradition of cutting down the nets. The victors still were allowed to gather with winning banners and patches. But no nets. That was too bad and no fun.
