With this past spring’s high-school baseball and softball seasons canceled, then many of the summer campaigns suffering the same fate because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of those old scorebooks regularly used to record such contests didn’t see much action, either.
Then came an Aug. 8 baseball doubleheader at Waters Field in Vienna to determine the District 17 American Legion 2020 tournament champion, although the competition had a different name this summer. Since the official Legion seasons were all canceled, from the district level on up.
So one of those maroon, scarred and tarnished C.S. Peterson’s Scoremaster scorebooks was needed. So it was pulled from a closet and dusted off to record the action. Weird thing, the last game recorded in that same book had been the 2019 Legion-tourney final. With high-school games not played this spring, the book didn’t get any use. What a shame, and so much fun missed recording those games.
So there it was, old faithful, happened upon again and back in action. A couple of sharp pencils were on hand as well, attached with those all-important sturdy erasers, to do the most accurate recording.
Yes, some still score those games the old-fashioned way, not in the modern digital manner many prefer these days – and might be the better manner to keep track of that action.
Those erasers, though, are amazing tools and can be so much simple help. Make a mistake in an old scorebook, and it’s simply erased and quickly changed and fixed if using a pencil, of course. Ink pens are a no-no when doing such a task.
In contrast, make a mistake scoring digitally, and a quick fix isn’t always as simple. Also, old scorebooks and erasers don’t need batteries that run out of juice in an untimely manner, causing issues for those scoring digitally.
Some habits are hard to break.
