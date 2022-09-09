There are some interesting public- and private-school non-conference matchups this weekend in high-school football action involving teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas.
* One private-school game on Saturday, Sept. 10 at noon has the Bishop O’Connell Knights of Arlington hosting Mount Zion Prep Academy of Lanham, Md., in a clash between 0-1 teams. The meeting is thought to be the first between the programs.
“We had a couple of teams from last year’s schedule not want to play us again, so we were able to schedule Mount Zion,” O’Connell coach Ken Lucas said.
Each team scored little in their initial games – O’Connell seven points in a 14-7 loss and Mount Zion only managed a safety in its 21-2 setback.
* Another private-school clash has the Flint Hill Huskies (0-1) hosting the Paul VI Catholic Panthers (1-0) on Friday, Sept. 9 at 4:15 p.m. The teams have met a lot in recent years, with Flint Hill most often having the upper hand.
Paul VI won in a rout, 41-7, last fall, but Flint Hill won the previous seven meetings, including a 28-6 victory in 2019.
Overall, the Huskies have lost 12 straight games over a three season stretch.
* The third private-school matchup has the Potomac School Panthers (1-0) hosting John Paul the Great (0-1) on Friday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. in McLean.
Since 2013, the teams have played each year – with 2020 the exception because of the pandemic – in the second game for Potomac School each season. The Panthers have a 5-3 record against the Dumfries team, including a 22-0 victory last fall.
* One of this weekend’s biggest public-school games pits the host Yorktown Patriots (1-1) against the winless and defending Concorde District and 6D Northern Region champion Madison Warhawks (0-2) on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. in Arlington.
It’s still early in the season, but each team needs a win looking ahead to making the region playoffs in November. Madison blanked Yorktown, 41-0, last fall en route to a 13-2 record and runner-up finish in the Class 6 state tournament.
“We want to give them a better game this year,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. “In last year’s game we made a lot of mistakes early and they jumped on us quickly.”
The teams have met off and on over the years. In 2019, Yorktown knocked off host Madison in the region-tournament semifinals, with the Warhawks winning big in 2015 and 2016 regular-season matchups.
* The Langley Saxons (1-1) are hosting the Oakton Cougars (2-0) Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.
Until 2017, the teams had rarely met, despite the schools not being located very far apart. Oakton won the last three contests, including 34-15 last fall.
Both of Oakton’s wins this season are by shutouts.
* In Friday, Sept. 9 games at 7 p.m., Arlington’s Wakefield Warriors (0-2) and Washington-Liberty Generals (1-1) are in action. Wakefield plays at W.T. Woodson (0-1) in Fairfax and Washington-Liberty hosts the Chantilly Chargers (1-0).
