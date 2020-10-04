There is some very good future news regarding high-school sports coverage for the Sun Gazette.
With Marshall and Wakefield high schools being realigned into the Liberty District to start the 2021-22 school year, that means a number of natural neighborhood rivalry events will be renewed. That fortunately will result in many more annual showdowns to cover among the local sports teams.
Wakefield will again join Arlington rivals Washington-Liberty and Yorktown in the same district. Those three rivals used to be in the same league for years. They should never have been separated in the first place, and now should remain together forever.
Marshall teams will now get to once again play community rivals Langley and McLean much more often. Those three schools played frequently in the past, until Marshall was moved into a different conference a half dozen years ago or so. That also should never happen again.
Neighborhood high schools in close proximity like these should have their sports teams meet as often as possible. Such clashes are great for community interest, draw big boisterous crowds and are money makers, especially during football and basketball seasons.
In Arlington, popular girls and boys varsity doubleheaders usually are held anytime the three county teams are scheduled in basketball. Those events often draw sellouts, with large student sections attired in various themes, no matter if held on a Friday, Saturday or weeknight.
Lost in the realignment, unfortunately, will be the good basketball rivalries that developed the last few seasons between the standout Marshall, Wakefield and Edison girls and boys teams, which met twice each regular season. That’s a down side.
But the Sun Gazette looks forward to covering many more of those neighborhood high-school events. The more the merrier.
