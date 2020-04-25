For years, when the Sun Gazette covers a high-school basketball game, a boxscore is filled out in advance of the contest.
Written on that sheet of paper are the names of the teams, players and coaches, the records of each team, and spaces to fill in statistics like points scored, rebounds, steals, assists, blocked shots, turnovers, the final score and whatever else.
So prior to the March 14 Class 6 girls championship game of the Virginia High School League’s state tournament, such a box was ready to go when the Madison Warhawks were supposed to take on the Edison Eagles in that deciding contest in Richmond.
But the game wasn’t played‚ canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Madison and Edison were declared state co-champions.
So there was no state-championship game boxscore to fill in all of those blanks.
To tell a bit of the story of why the game wasn’t played, for history purposes, an explanation was written on the boxscore sheet and circled in red, with no final score. It read: “The state final canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Madison is co-champions with Edison.”
It certainly would have been preferable if the title game had been played and all the stats would have been written in their proper spots with a final state-final score to circle.
Same for games in other sports this spring. A boxscore in a scorebook for a mid-March all-Arlington high-school baseball contest between the Bishop O’Connell and Yorktown Patriots was already set up in advance. When it was canceled as well, for the same reason, a similar explanation was added.
Those types of unique explanations and more will continue to be recorded about the various games and events to explain what happened in the final months of the 2019-20 high-school sports seasons.
