With heavily attended high-school state-tournament baseball and softball playoff games in recent days, some spectators found creative ways to watch the action by avoiding the crowded bleachers and other popular spots, like behind the backstop.
Instead, a handful of clever home fans climbed onto low hanging branches of a couple of trees beyond the left-centerfield fence of the Lake Braddock Secondary School baseball field. There, for a few innings, they watched state semifinal action between their host Bruins and the visiting Madison Warhawks.
The next night at a girls softball state-tourney semifinal, the South County Stallions hosted Arlington’s Cinderella Washington-Liberty Generals. The South County field is built in a manner that it’s difficult for spectators to have good and unobstructed viewing angles.
But not for those couple of dozen fans who brought their own chairs and sat near the top of a hill located well behind the left-field fence. It was hard to hear any of the game from up there, but there was nothing in the way cluttering their clear sight lines.
The most imaginative viewers were some attending the Class 6 state- championship baseball contest between host Madison and the Colgan Sharks. The crowd was one of the biggest in the history of Madison baseball games, squeezed shoulder-to-shoulder and (portable chair-to-chair) in the tight surroundings of the Vienna diamond.
Some looked under or through the windscreens fastened to the outfield fence. Others gathered in the front yard of a far-away house to watch, located a ways beyond the left-field fence. Others gathered on a hill in center and right fields to watch.
Fans sat or stood on hoods or tops of vehicles in a parking lot.
Whatever it took and wherever was necessary, just about everyone found a way to watch.
