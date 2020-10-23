For decades, proud championship banners have been staples of the big room as they hang from often all four gymnasium walls throughout the world of high-school sports.
The historical banners record the success of a school’s athletic program – listing by year and sport each conference, region and state title won by school teams. The older the school, the likely the more banners or lists of championships on those pennants.
Used to be, there was a banner hung for every championship that was earned, filling the walls, sometimes without enough space for each. These days, the clutter has been eliminated a good bit, and making for more simple and easier reading.
Instead, each sport now has its own banner and heading, with the specific titles listed in that space.
For example, the 28 district swimming and diving championships won by the Yorktown High School girls teams are listed on one pennant. In the old days, that would have been 28 separate banners needing a place to be hung. That created a ton of clutter and certainly confusion.
Depending on the school, every state title won still receives a separate banner, and that’s a good thing. All of those often hang in the same area of one wall, usually prominently featured, as should be the case. (It’s always puzzling when those state-title pennants are hidden in some corner and aren’t highlighted.)
Pretty much, all of the banners are the same shape, either square or rectangular. To be critical, some of the lettering can be a bit small to read.
Sometimes there are banners listing the names of athletes who received significant individual awards, like Gatorade Players of the Year.
All banners are designed in specific school colors, like black and red for Madison High and a lot of green included for Wakefield High, making them all proud school possessions.
