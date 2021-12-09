The Northern Virginia Softball Umpires Association in looking for umpires. Training begins in February. For information, email uic@nvua.org or visit www.nvsua.org.
BABE RUTH REGISTRATION: Arlington Babe Ruth spring registration for the 2022 season is open and T-ball will be free again. Prepandemic prices continue through Dec. 31. Fees will go up Jan. 1. The deadline to register is Feb. 12, but teams will begin forming in January. Practices begin in March. Register on the website at arlingtonbaberuth.com.
YOUTH TRACK & FIELD: The Potomac Valley Track Club announces its annual Young Flyers youth track and field training program on Sunday afternoons from 3 to 4 p.m. through December 12. Registration is $40, and students get weekly snacks and a racing T-shirt, as well as lessons with expert coaches running, race walking, jumping and throwing. For more details, visit www.pvtc.org/youth.
GLEBE LADIES TENNIS CLUB: The Glebe Ladies Tennis Club is holding its annual membership drive, which is open to all women in or near Arlington who enjoy playing tennis.
The club is a group of more than 70 members who pay a small annual dues and host a variety of tennis and social events throughout the year.
For more information visit https://sites.google.com/view/glebe-ladies-tennis-club/home. For questions, contact Kathy Opitz at (703) 568-8316 or email kathyopitz@gmail.com.
