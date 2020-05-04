Give high-school athletic departments and specific teams and leagues big credit. Those organizations are coming up with creative methods to honor senior athletes despite schools being shut down and the cancelation of the 2020 spring sports seasons.
Posted on many of the schools’ athletic Twitter sites, two or three seniors are honored each day with brief and creatively-designed individual biographies, which include at least one photo of the athlete.
Those memoirs take the place of “senior nights,” when the upperclass athletes from each team are honored before a particular event.
Most high-school athletic departments now hold college-signing ceremonies once or twice a year. That’s when multiple athletes gather, often in a cafeteria or school theater, to put their autographs to national letters of intent, confirming where they will compete in a particular sport at the next level.
With schools shut down because of the COVID-19 outbreak, some of those ceremonies are now being held with virtual online presentations.
Multiple baseball and softball leagues already have held Internet Zoom gatherings, when head coaches mention senior players and discuss their teams. A couple of players from each team sometimes take part as well. More are scheduled.
Some coaches keep in contact with players via social media with various messages and activities. There are trivia contests, tips of encouragement or general discussions to touch on the many emotions of these unprecedented times.
The defending state-champion Madison High boys lacrosse team, a big favorite to repeat this spring, held a community parade through Vienna to honor its seniors?
Spring sports have been unfortunately canceled, but they also continue in various manners.
