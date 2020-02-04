Grant Paulsen will be the guest speaker at the Better Sports Club of Arlington’s Feb. 12 dinner. Paulsen is a sports journalist and broadcaster who has been providing television and radio analysis since he was in grade-school.
Now 28, Paulsen co-hosts a daily midday talk show on CBS Radio’s 106.7 The Fan called “Grant and Danny.” He also hosts national baseball talk shows on Major League Baseball network radio and Fantasy Sports Radio.
The Feb. 12 social hour begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 at the Knights of Columbus in Arlington. Reserve by contacting Rick Schumann at bscrsvp@gmail.com, calling (703) 241-0390 or online at www.bettersportsclub.org. Make a dinner selection of sliced sirloin au jus, chicken Marsala or the vegetarian plate. The cost is $25 for members and $30 for guests.
