The sports year for 2019 overflowed with competitive events and was filled with numerous athletic achievements, championships and near titles by teams and individuals specific to the Sun Gazette’s various coverage areas.
There were multiple state and region champions and various conference winners in high school, as well as other significant titles won in other sports.
The following, in no particular order of significance, is a list of what the paper’s sports staff ranked as the top highlights from 2019, as reported in our paper.
* The Vienna Post 180 American Legion summer baseball team won district and state championships, then finished second in the region tournament, one win from qualifying for the World Series. The teams won a single-season record 36 games, going 36-4.
* The Madison and Oakton high school girls and boys swimming and diving teams won district, region and state championships.
* McLean’s Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks won a fourth straight summertime Northern Virginia Swimming League Division 1 championship.
* The Langley High School girls field hockey team won district, region and state championships, compiling a 20-1-1 record.
* The Madison High School boys and Langley High girls teams won Class 6 state lacrosse championships.
* The talented Langley High School golf team dominated competitions, winning multiple tournament championships, including district, region and state crowns.
* The Flint Hill School girls volleyball team finished 31-1, winning league, Metro and state titles, giving the Huskies 10 state championships in program history.
* The Marshall and Potomac School girls high-school tennis teams won public- and private-school state championships, respectively.
* The McLean Majors girls softball team won a state championship.
* The Madison High School girls basketball team won district and region championships.
* The Madison High School boys soccer team finished second in the state.
* The Oakton High School boys cross country team finished second in the state and first in the region.
* The Potomac School girls softball team (27-2) enjoyed its finest season, was the top seed and finished second in the Division I state private-school tournament, then won its conference-tourney crown.
* The Langley High School girls softball team was a Cinderella surprise in winning a region title, then finished 1-1 in the state tournament.
* The Potomac School girls soccer team won the four-team Northern Virginia state private-school tournament.
* Langley High School senior runningback Tre Vasiliadis finished the season with 2,097 rushing yards and his career with 4,156 yards on the ground.
* To the many local individual high-school region and state champions in their various sports as well as the individual champions in other sports.
