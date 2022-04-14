For many varsity high-school baseball and softball teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas, spring break has a different meaning. It’s more like spring busy.
So many of those teams usually play more games, weather permitting, during the break than during a regular week. Sometimes they play as many as five games, including two in a day.
Fairfax County Schools were on spring break last week and Arlington County this week.
Some of those teams remained in the area to participate in various tournaments or competitions. Many others travel out of town for action, with Myrtle Beach a popular spot for baseball and softball squads. That area has become a hotspot for spring-break play during the past decade or so.
Most of the teams just play games during the break, with few, if any, practices held. Games sometimes begin as early as 9 a.m.
“Spring break is set aside to play games, and not practice much. The players look forward to that,” said Marshall Statesmen baseball coach Mike Noyes. “With five games scheduled, there isn’t much time left for practices.”
Marshall stayed in the area this year to play five games in a local tournament.
The Langley Saxons and Oakton Cougars baseball teams were in Myrtle Beach, along with the Langley softball squad, with five games scheduled for each. All three played two games in one day.
The Madison High baseball team had five games scheduled in Charleston, S.C. For years, the Warhawks have annually traveled to Charleston during spring break.
The McLean High School baseball and softball teams remained in town, each having multiple games scheduled. Each may play until Saturday, April 9, because of multiple weather postponements.
“You always hope for good weather over spring break, but this year that’s not the case,” McLean baseball coach John Dowling said. “Hopefully you like to wrap up play by Friday, because many of the players and their families have things scheduled for Saturday to have a little bit of time for themselves over spring break.”
Classes resumed for Fairfax County schools Monday, April 11.
The Yorktown and Wakefield high school baseball teams of Arlington are in Myrtle Beach this week to play multiple contests.
“It’s something the players always look forward to,” Yorktown baseball coach John Skaggs said of spring break. “It’s just baseball, baseball, baseball down there.”
The Washington-Liberty High School baseball squad will not travel for spring break, but will be plenty busy playing multiple games in the area. One contest will be against 2021 Class 6 state-tournament runner-up Colgan High School.
“I think we have a good schedule of games, and the one against Colgan certainly will be challenge,” Washington-Liberty coach Kevin Healy said. “Our players welcome that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.