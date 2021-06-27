The spring sports season was a busy and successful time, maybe the most accomplished ever, for high-school varsity teams and individuals in Arlington County, with many winning various championships.
That spring campaign ends this weekend with some Virginia High School League Class 6 state championship games. One contest included the undefeated Yorktown Patriots in the boys lacrosse title match and winning that game. The Arlington team already had won district and region crowns, enjoying its finest season in program history.
Overall, Yorktown High School has especially amassed a successful spring sports season in district, region and state competitions. The boys soccer team won district and region crowns and finished second in the state tourney, losing by one goal in the final.
Yorktown’s baseball team won a district championship and fell one win short of reaching the region title game.
Yorktown girls track and field athletes Viktorie Klepetkova (high jump) and Anna Macon Corcoran (1,600 meters) won state crowns in their events, and won or placed high in district and region events, as did scads of other Arlington track and field athletes.
Yorktown’s girls soccer team didn’t win any post-season crowns, but had an impressive record with a 13-2 mark.
The Bishop O’Connell High School girls softball team had an undefeated private-school season, capped by winning a Division I state title in extra innings.
The Washington-Liberty High School girls softball team was the biggest Cinderella story of the spring by winning its first region crown in program history and advancing to the state tourney for the first time. That was after finishing second in the Liberty District Tournament.
Yasmeen Tinsley of Washington-Liberty was a girls outdoor track and field state champion in the girls 300-meter hurdles and placed third in the 100 hurdles. She won multiple events in district and region meets.
The Wakefield High School baseball team was a co-National District champion, and Wakefield’s girls softball squad had its best campaign in years, with a winning record and earning a region berth.
In girls lacrosse, Washington-Liberty enjoyed a strong season with nine victories, finishing 1-1 in the region tournament.
Girls and boys tennis teams and individuals for Yorktown and W-L had strong seasons.
