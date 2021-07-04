In July 3 Colonial Swimming League action, Arlington's Fort Myer Squids of the White Division fell to 0-2 with a 294-157 loss to the host Burke Centre Stingers.
Diego Ramos won four races for Fort Myer. Winning three each were Sasha Taylor, Stephanie Spranger, Daniel Ramos and Zach Berner.
Single winners were Tully Andress, Luke Logsdon, Ian Maguire, Clara McCarthy, Ava Nguyen-Viet, Evelyn Logsdon and Willa McCarthy.
Fort Myer swims at Chinquapin in Alexandria on June 10.
* In July 3 Colonial Swimming League Red Division action, the Arlington Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels (1-1-1) routed Manorgate (0-3) by a 359.5-91.5 score.
The Holy Mackerels have bounced back after losing their opening meet of the season.
Against Manorgate, John Parfomak and Arriam Gebre each won four races to lead the way for the Knights of Columbus. Triple winners were Azmera Bebre, Alexander Browne, Mac Marsh and Kasper Parfomak.
Double winners for the team were Joseph Bellino, Nicholas Barti, Summer Springer, Ashley Deabler, Scarlett Gray, Brianna Jordan and Audrey Conway.
Single winners were Thomas Keane, Finn Lapham, Conor Bouda, Ryan Hearne, Alyona Herrman and Grace Parker.
The Holy Mackerels host Ashburn Village (1-2) on July 10.
