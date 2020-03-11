The 6th grade boys team from St, John Catholic Church in McLean won the Catholic Youth Organization boys basketball championship for the second year in a row.
St. John defeated St. Mark of Vienna in the title game, 39-30.
Logan Baldrate led all scorers. Charlie Lanin and Malcolm Andrews controlled the backcourt and contributed on almost every play on both ends of the court. Ryan Mansinne vacuumed up rebounds and Christian McNeill made key plays.
Team members Sebastian Jeannot, Scott Nugent, Justin Myer, Michael Shawkey and Nick Daly contributed all year. Tom Tribone coached the team.
“St. Mark played a very good game,” Baldrate said. “They beat us earlier in the season, but our guys pulled together to win the championship game.”
