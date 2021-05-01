The Dallas Cowboys selected Stafford High School graduate Josh Ball in the fourth round Saturday of the 2021 NFL Draft. Ball was the 138th pick overall.
The Marshall University offensive lineman entered the draft as a projected third day selection. He is the third Stafford High School graduate selected by an NFL team. The others: Torrey, Smith, a second-round selection in 2011, and Dexter McDougle, a third-round pick in 2014 by the New York Jets.
NFL teams liked Ball's size (nearly 6-7, 308 pounds) and his versatility.
Ball began his college career at Florida State in 2016. FSU suspended Ball in May of 2018 for dating violence. He spent the fall of 2018 playing at Butler Community College before eventually ending up at Marshall.
Ball played in 13 games for the Thundering Herd in 2019 and earned all-Conference USA honors in 2020 at left tackle.
Ball spoke to reporters on a conference call Saturday about what happened at Florida State.
“That’s something in the past,” Ball said. “It happened in the past. (NFL) teams obviously asked about that. It happened in the past and since then I’ve taken the time to grow as a human being and grow as a man and I think I’ve done a great job of that. I’m just ready to get down to Dallas and just be a great football player and athlete and I’ve learned from my mistakes and I’ve learned from the past. I’ve grown as a human being and I’m ready to get down to Frisco and get ready to work.”
