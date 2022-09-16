Stafford High School graduate Jackson Hopkins is one of 20 players who will compete with the U.S. U-20 Men’s Youth National Team at the 2022 Revelations Cup in Mexico City, Mexico Sept. 18-28.
Hopkins, a first-year midfielder with D.C. United, made his debut with the U-20s over the summer in helping them win the Concacaf championship for the third straight time.
The U-20’s also secured berths in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics.
This was Hopkins’ first appearance with a U.S. national team.
Hopkins graduated from Stafford in May.
2022 REVELATIONS CUP SCHEDULE
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Peru vs. USA - Instalaciones Club America en Coapa - 5 p.m. ET
Mexico vs. Paraguay - Estadio Ciuded de los Deportes - 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Sept. 24
Mexico vs. USA - Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes - 7 p.m. ET
Paraguay vs. Peru - Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes - 10 p.m. ET
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Mexico vs. Peru - Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes - 7 p.m. ET
USA vs. Paraguay - Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes - 10 p.m. ET
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.