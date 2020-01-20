Colonial Forge High School junior Elijah Sarratt announced Sunday on Twitter that he plans to transfer to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.
The private school has turned into a national powerhouse. The Panthers went 11-1 in 2019 and were ranked No. 5 in the nation by MaxPreps.com.
Sarratt was named second-team all-state as a defensive back in helping the Eagles reach the Class 6 state semifinals. He was also named first-team all-region as a defensive back, wide receiver and punt returner.
He was selected to all three of those spots as well as first-team kickoff returner on the all-Commonwealth District team.
Sarratt has received offers from Kent State and Liberty.
“I would have never thought that I would be leaving Colonial Forge,” Sarratt wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank [Colonial Forge’s head] Coach [John] Brown for everything he’s done for me these past three years.”
