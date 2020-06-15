Mountain View graduate Dylan Hall agreed to sign Monday with the New York Mets as an undrafted rookie free agent. Hall will make his decision official once he receives his contract from the Mets.
Hall said he had offers from other teams.
Pitching for Division II Central Oklahoma University in a season shortened by the coronavirus, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound right-hander went 4-0 in five starts with a 1.04 ERA. Displaying a four-pitch arsenal highlighted by a 95 miles per hour fastball, Hall struck out 45 in 30 innings for a team ranked No. 12 in the nation before the season finished early.
If the draft went its usual length of 40 rounds, Hall was a legitimate candidate for selection. But to save money as a result of the financial impact caused by the coronavirus, Major League Baseball and the MLB Player’s Association agreed to reduce the draft from 40 rounds to five, while allowing teams to sign an unlimited number of undrafted players for no more than $20,000 each.
As the draft drew closer and teams were clearer on the selection process parameters, MLB teams reached out to Hall to gauge his interest in signing as an undrafted player. Hall indicated he was ready to turn pro instead of returning to college for one more season.
MLB teams were allowed to contact undrafted players starting Sunday at 9 a.m. The draft took place June 10-11.
