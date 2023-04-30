Mountain View High School graduate Robert Soderholm has accepted an invitation to attend the Seattle Seahawks' rookie mini-camp.
The 6-foot-1, 238-pound Soderholm started five seasons as the long snapper at the Virginia Military Institute.
In 2022, he earned first-team all-Southern Conference honors as well as all-American honors from five outlets.
He arrived at VMI as a preferred walk-on after playing linebacker at Mountain View.
He received invitations to compete in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the Senior Bowl.
Soderholm was the first VMI football player to compete in a major all-star game since 1989 when Mark Stock went to the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl.
Stock is the last VMI player selected in the NFL Draft, going in the sixth round to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1989.
