North Stafford High School senior Shawn Asbury announced Monday that he will graduate in December and enroll the following month at Virginia Tech.
"With VHSL moving all fall sports and having the football season in the spring, My family and I feel that it's best that I enroll into college in December !! This wasn't an easy decision but it will be best for my future," Asbury said on his Twitter account.
A defensive back, Asbury committed to Virginia Tech June 21. The Hokies offered the 5-10, 170-pound Asbury June 17.
Asbury, a three-star recruit, had a total of 20 offers, including ones from Pittsburgh, Kansas, Army, Navy, JMU and UConn.
Asbury was a second-team all-Class 5 defensive back in 2019 after helping lead the Wolverines to the state semifinals.
