North Stafford senior defensive back Shawn Asbury committed to Virginia Tech Sunday night.
Asbury announced his decision during an Instagram livestream.
The Hokies offered the 5-10, 170-pound Asbury June 17.
Asbury, a three-star recruit, is Virginia Tech’s 12th commitment for the class of 2021.
He had a total of 20 offers, including ones from Pittsburgh, Kansas, Army, Navy, JMU and UConn.
Asbury was a second-team all-Class 5 defensive back in 2019 after helping lead the Wolverines to the state semifinals.
