Stafford High School graduate Jackson Hopkins is among the 23 players selected for a U.S. Under-20 Men’s Youth National Team training camp from Jan. 19-29 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
The camp is another preparation for the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup, set for May 20-June 11 in Indonesia.
U-20 MYNT ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB/COLLEGE; HOMETOWN) - JANUARY TRAINING CAMP
GOALKEEPERS (2): Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Emmanuel Ochoa (San Jose Earthquakes; Salinas, Calif.)
DEFENDERS (8): Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Mauricio Cuevas (Club Brugge/BEL); Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy; Santa Clarita, Calif.), Alexander Freeman (Orlando City SC; Plantation, Fla.), Michael Halliday (Orlando City SC; Apopka, Fla.), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Ga.), Thomas Williams (Orlando City SC; Titusville, Fla.), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City FC; Louisville, Ky.)
MIDFIELDERS (7): Alejandro Alvarado Jr. (Vizela/POR; Los Angeles, Calif.), Daniel Leyva (Seattle Sounders FC; Las Vegas, Nev.), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; Sunnyvale, Calif.), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Middle Village, Pa.), Nicholas Pariano (Duke; Philadelphia, Pa.), Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.), Owen Wolff (Austin FC; Braselton, Ga.)
FORWARDS (6): Caden Clark (RB Leipzig/GER; Wayzata, Minn.), Jackson Hopkins (D.C. United; Fredericksburg, Va.), Roald Mitchell (Wake Forest; Montclair, N.J.), Korede Osundina (Orange County SC; Redmond, Wash.), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Tyler Wolff (Atlanta United FC; Austin, Texas)
Thirteen players, including Hopkins, return from the U-20s’ title run at last summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship, where the USA won its third straight confederation title and qualified for both the U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Forward Quinn Sullivan was named to the tournament’s Best XI after netting six goals. Ten players represented the U.S. at September’s Revelations Cup in Mexico, where midfielder Diego Luna scored two goals.
